Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

