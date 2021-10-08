Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 4,658 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $637.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

