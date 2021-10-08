Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 184,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,483,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

