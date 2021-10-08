Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.79 and traded as high as C$9.77. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$9.70, with a volume of 813,133 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$29,906.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at C$96,310.05. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$66,592.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,411.11. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $263,400 and have sold 125,144 shares worth $908,718.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

