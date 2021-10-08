Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

