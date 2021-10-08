Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.03.

PDRDY stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

