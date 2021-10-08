PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Update

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:PKI opened at $171.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $119.94 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

