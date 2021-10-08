Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 281,943 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $211.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

