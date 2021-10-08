Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Penumbra worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

NYSE PEN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,778. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,742.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,157 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,560 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

