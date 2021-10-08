Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $120.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective upped by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.63.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

