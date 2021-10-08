Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 21,106 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 95.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $344.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.95 and its 200-day moving average is $362.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.