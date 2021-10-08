Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 86.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average of $281.64. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

