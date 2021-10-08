Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $334,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $623.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.81 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

