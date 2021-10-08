Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.25 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

