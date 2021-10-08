Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a 200 day moving average of $206.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

