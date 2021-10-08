Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 37,300 shares of company stock worth $760,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.