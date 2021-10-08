Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

