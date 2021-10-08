Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 94.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 339,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 118.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 213,846 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

