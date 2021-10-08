Pendle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $989,959.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $989,959.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

