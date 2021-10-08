Paycor HCM (PYCR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 362 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Paycor HCM to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 156.35 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.87 billion $368.23 million 74.39

Paycor HCM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paycor HCM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2406 12243 22600 633 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.