Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Critical Review

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JFrog and Paycor HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $150.83 million 20.27 -$9.40 million ($0.15) -221.13 Paycor HCM $352.78 million 17.78 $40.12 million $0.23 156.35

Paycor HCM has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycor HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JFrog and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 6 5 0 2.45 Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75

JFrog presently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 96.97%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $41.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.17%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -17.12% -4.91% -3.88% Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paycor HCM beats JFrog on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

