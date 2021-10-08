Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

PFDR opened at $9.89 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

