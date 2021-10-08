Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $22.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.30 million and the highest is $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,342. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

