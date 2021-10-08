ParallelCoin (DUO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $102,187.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 140.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00331351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

