Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

CWST opened at $79.01 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

