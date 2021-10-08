Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,871 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 34.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 100.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 85,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 4.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 153,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

