Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Matson by 55.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.