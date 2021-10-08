Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 130.43%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.