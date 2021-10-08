Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $86,000 in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAMMU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.