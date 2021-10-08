Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 78.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 93,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

