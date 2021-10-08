Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,253 shares of company stock worth $21,571,353. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $502.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.