PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.92.

PageGroup stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

