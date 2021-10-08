PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $662.00

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 662 ($8.65) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.52), with a volume of 389668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.50 ($8.00).

Several research firms recently commented on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 633 ($8.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 587.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40.

PageGroup Company Profile (LON:PAGE)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

