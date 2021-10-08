Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Down 0.9%

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.65. 135,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 217,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

