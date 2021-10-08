PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

