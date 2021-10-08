Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.