Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.58.

OVV opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

