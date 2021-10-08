Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,204,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 1,399,524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 128.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 289.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 23,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.