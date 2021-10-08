Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Otonomy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.