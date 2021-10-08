Osmium Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Precision Drilling makes up approximately 0.2% of Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $585.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

