Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Down 0.5%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.94. 130,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 169,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

