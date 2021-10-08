Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $101.46. 23,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

