Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Shares of OSK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

