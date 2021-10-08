Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SMH stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.04. 118,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $173.06 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

