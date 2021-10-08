Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.62. 29,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,275. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

