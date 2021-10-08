Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 88 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 3.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Target were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.83. 67,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,851. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.