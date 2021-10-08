Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 61,299 shares.The stock last traded at $43.50 and had previously closed at $43.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

