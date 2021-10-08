ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

