Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits Market Cap of $798,493.21

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $798,493.21 and $16.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,570.21 or 1.00113096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066461 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00350788 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.17 or 0.00611225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00232835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004815 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

