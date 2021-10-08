Oppenheimer Comments on UpHealth, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UpHealth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UPH. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

UPH stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

